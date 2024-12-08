Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Lifted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,601,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 544,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,122,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 110,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 628,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $645,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,403.52. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.