Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176.69

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $176.69 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.60 or 0.03990666 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00018318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,982,781,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,962,152,556 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

