Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. CWM LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.67.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $63,093,907 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $687.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 177.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.24 and a 200 day moving average of $393.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.78 and a 52 week high of $698.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

