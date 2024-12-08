Reviewing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.78 million 5.40 -$4.20 million $0.10 102.91 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BrainsWay and Paradigm Medical Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrainsWay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay 3.88% 3.52% 2.26% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BrainsWay beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

