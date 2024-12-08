Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

VTI stock opened at $302.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $226.71 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $453.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

