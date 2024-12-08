Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.81.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $332.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

About Quanta Services



Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.



