Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $62.80 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $62.80 million and $13,594.70 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.00132581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00009078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.05989118 USD and is up 19.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $16,275.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

