Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $264,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

