Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $238,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $266.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.86, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,545.46. The trade was a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $605,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985. The trade was a 96.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $5,493,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

