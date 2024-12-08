Point72 DIFC Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,603 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,571 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,436,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

