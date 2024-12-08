Point72 DIFC Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Point72 DIFC Ltd decreased its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 104,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $519.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.29. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

