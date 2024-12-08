Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 26,552 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,833,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 72,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.65 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

