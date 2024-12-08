Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 630.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.