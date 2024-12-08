Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,946,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,975,000 after purchasing an additional 495,962 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 995,570 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,478,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,053,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

