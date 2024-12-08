Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 368,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 456.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 419,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.