Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 683,859 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 305,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 291.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,254.72. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $810,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

