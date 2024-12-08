Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $10.99 Million in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Palomar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,195 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $228,499.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,496.60. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $100,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,073.95. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,779 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $110.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.36. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $112.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.