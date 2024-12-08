Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 64,103 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

