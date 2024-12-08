Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 281,449 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,449 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

