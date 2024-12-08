Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) vs. iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Critical Analysis

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinstripes and iPic Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.20 -$6.79 million N/A N/A iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.00 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Pinstripes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iPic Entertainment.

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinstripes and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pinstripes presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 320.52%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

Pinstripes beats iPic Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment, Inc. engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

