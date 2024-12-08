Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Lindsay worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth $2,111,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

