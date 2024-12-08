Pier Capital LLC Has $7.19 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 158.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7,688.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 163,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.95. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,400. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

