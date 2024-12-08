Pier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 325.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FCN opened at $198.00 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

