Pier Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 322,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $211,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,634. This trade represents a 6.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

