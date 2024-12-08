PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

GHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 100,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,938. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

