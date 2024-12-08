PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
GHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 100,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,938. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Global High Yield Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.