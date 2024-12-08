Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,848.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,146 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,142,000 after buying an additional 235,243 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 45,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 366,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 95,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

