Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 578,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,934,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 316.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

