Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,478 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $165.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

