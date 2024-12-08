Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases New Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $2,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after acquiring an additional 307,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 626,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Verona Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,220,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 116,696 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $511,128.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,973,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,202,896.32. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,894,464 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,752.32. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,833 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

