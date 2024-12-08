New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Buys $72,850.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $72,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,122,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,441,196.25. This trade represents a 0.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

NMFC stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 121.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,548,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,249,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

