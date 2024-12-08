NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $507.15 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $9.29 billion and $507.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.63 or 0.00007628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,224,134,220 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,224,041,181 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.57599516 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $516,161,727.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.