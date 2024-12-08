National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 129,070 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,070 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $71,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,890 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 22,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.