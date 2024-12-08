National Bank of Canada FI Has $75.93 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,540 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $75,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

