Mosaic Financial Group LLC Invests $211,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $117.99 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

