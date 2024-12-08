Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,850,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,493,000 after buying an additional 3,369,520 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $136.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

