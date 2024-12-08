MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,993 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $158,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

