MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $57,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 155,930 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $35.87 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

