MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,056 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $60,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,026,000 after buying an additional 307,011 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after buying an additional 2,128,958 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

