MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 15,513 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $64,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $352.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $353.07.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

