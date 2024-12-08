Mixin Price Up 27.6% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Mixin has a market cap of $117.25 million and approximately $117,496.83 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $195.71 or 0.00195697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99,687.12 or 0.99680704 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,507.54 or 0.99501136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.