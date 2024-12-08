Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Reduced by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Maximus worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Maximus by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 292,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 609.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 213.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,552,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.