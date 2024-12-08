Main Management Fund Advisors LLC Acquires 26,200 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 13.1% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $76,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $248.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

