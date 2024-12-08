Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $226.44 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $226.44 million and approximately $36.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000711 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000745 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,522,245 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

