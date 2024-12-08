LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,329 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of LifeStance Health Group worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 367,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LFST opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.28. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LifeStance Health Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.