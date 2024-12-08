Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $516.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

