Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 224.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 79,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 58,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.03 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

