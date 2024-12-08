iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

