Investment Management Corp of Ontario Trims Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE KGC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

