Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 3,700 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in International Paper were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 172.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $304,004. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

