Investment Management Corp of Ontario Invests $333,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 509.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $224.22 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

